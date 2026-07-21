Kwankwaso Fell Into A Ditch Because Of You – Bature Slams Galadima

The Director-General, Media and Communications to Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, has claimed that Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain, Buba Galadima, should be blamed for the ‘near failure’ of the political career of the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Naija News reports that Bature made the allegation during a radio programme.

He described Galadima as a political opportunist who has contributed nothing to the growth of any political movement.

Bature claimed that Galadima had built his political relevance by ‘romancing’ different presidential candidates over the years rather than contributing to the growth of any political movement.

“Today, because of Buba Galadima, Kwankwaso has fallen into a ditch that has turned his political career into a near-total failure, leaving him to be moving from one party to another,” Bature said.

The governor’s spokesman also revisited the political trajectory of late former President Muhammadu Buhari, arguing that Buhari’s fortunes changed only after he dumped Galadima and aligned with Bola Tinubu.

He claimed Buhari’s unsuccessful attempts for the presidency were partly due to the influence of political associates such as Galadima.

“But I can bet you that, when Buhari realized his critical political mistakes and did away with Galadima and his likes and aligned himself with Bola Tinubu, that strategy gave him victory,” he said.

Bature further accused Galadima of lacking political influence despite his years in national politics.

“But Kwankwaso, who could not read the simple historical antecedence of Galadima, allowed himself to fall victim to his failures, while at the same time, he is loyal to Atiku Abubakar, President Tinubu and same Kwankwaso,” he added.

He concluded by dismissing Galadima as “nothing but a political wanderer” who, according to him, has failed to make any meaningful political impact even in his hometown of Bade, preferring instead to remain “an Abuja politician who goes on patronage.”