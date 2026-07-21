Jhon Duran Joins Seventh Club At 22 As Benfica Sign Striker

Jhon Duran’s nomadic career has taken another turn after Benfica completed the signing of the Colombian striker on a season-long loan from Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

At just 22, Duran is already joining the seventh club of his professional career. Benfica will pay a £5.19 million (6.1 million euros) loan fee and have the option to make the move permanent for £25.5 million (30 million euros) at the end of the 2026-27 season.

“I am happy! I continue to say that it is the biggest club in Portugal. I am very grateful to be here,” said Duran.

“I have very high expectations of being here. I want to play well, give my all and become champion.”

Duran broke through at Colombian side Envigado before moving to Chicago Fire in the United States in 2022. Aston Villa signed him for £14 million a year later, where he became a fan favourite and famously scored the winner against Bayern Munich in the Champions League before earning a £71 million transfer to Al-Nassr in January 2025.

His stay in Saudi Arabia lasted only a few months. A loan switch to Fenerbahce was cut short after Jose Mourinho’s dismissal, prompting another temporary move to Zenit St Petersburg in February 2026, where he scored three goals in nine appearances.