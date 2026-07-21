‘You Are Too Big For That’ – Isaac Fayose Tells Ex-Gov To Reject Tinubu’s Appointment

Isaac Fayose has urged his elder brother and former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, to hand over his newly announced appointment as Chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to his son.

Naija News reports that the younger Fayose argued that the former governor’s political standing was too significant for the role, which he described as falling below the level of appointments his brother deserved.

Isaac made the remarks in a video shared on his Instagram page on Monday while reacting to the Presidency’s announcement of Fayose’s appointment.

The appointment was announced in a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, Fayose was named chairman of the REA board, alongside Ahmadu Abubakar and Ilyasu Ibrahim Makinta, who were appointed non-executive directors.

The agency’s Director-General, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, and three executive directors were retained.

The Presidency also announced other appointments into the leadership of 10 federal agencies and commissions.

Reacting, Isaac criticised the level of the appointment, saying his brother deserved a more prominent position.

Isaac said, “They said they gave my brother a DG, DG, not a minister, not ambassador.

“They said they gave him DG, head of parastatal, chairman of a committee. They no see give him minister, they no give him ambassador.”

Isaac also compared the appointment with that of former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, who he said had been given an ambassadorial role.

“Even Reno Omokri sef, they gave him ambassador. They couldn’t give my brother ambassador,” he said.

He then asked, “So why just chairman of a parastatal?”

Appointment Linked To Obi’s Visit

Isaac further claimed that the timing of the appointment was connected to a recent visit by Peter Obi.

“They gave my brother DG because Obi came on Saturday to visit me. So they said, no, we must enter that family,” he alleged.

He described the appointment as a “Greek gift” and questioned why it was coming at that particular time.

“Why didn’t they give you appointment since? Why did they wait till Obi come?” he asked.

Isaac said his brother had repeatedly stated that he was not interested in accepting government appointments after leaving office as governor.

He quoted the former governor as saying he intended to focus on private business rather than pursue another political office.

“But my brother told me, Ayodele Peter Fayose, told me, ‘Isaac, when I’m leaving this government house, whenever I leave this government house, I will not be a minister, I will not be DG, I will not be senator, I will not be anything. I will face my business,’” he said.

Isaac also said Fayose had been financially successful before entering public office and remained capable of sustaining himself through private business.

Addressing his brother directly, Isaac said he did not expect him to accept the appointment.

“I know you will not take this. But if you take it, who am I? Who am I? Omo Oba,” he said.

He nevertheless congratulated the former governor before urging him to give the position to his son.

“Congrats on your appointment. You better give your son. Please, don’t use that kind of appointment. You are too big for that. Afobaje ni e,” he said.

The Yoruba expression, “Afobaje ni e,” loosely describes someone regarded as a kingmaker.

Isaac Predicts Opposition Victory

Beyond the appointment, Isaac restated his confidence in the opposition’s prospects in the 2027 general election.

“I am ready to see it through. And I know what we have on ground in Nigeria today. Election, we have 62 per cent, total vote cast, free and fair, credible,” he said.

He dismissed concerns that the electoral process could be manipulated, adding, “I’m not scared… They are scared of what they don’t know.”