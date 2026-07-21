INEC-Recognised PDP ‘Not Original’ – Umar Sani Rejects Party Faction

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Sani, has claimed that the faction of the party which is recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is not original.

Naija News reports that Sani made the claim on Tuesday during an appearance on Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’.

He was speaking on the ruling of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, which struck out the Taminu Turaki-led faction of the party.

The court had struck out a suit seeking to compel INEC to recognise and publish the names of the Turaki-led Interim National Working Committee of the party.

Reacting to the development, Sani stated that, “INEC-recognised PDP is a contraption, far cry from the design of founding fathers. It is not the original PDP, and we do not accept it.

“The Board of Trustees (BoT), which is the conscience of the PDP, has instituted a matter in court, and that matter will be pursued to its logical conclusion.

“Most Nigerians do not believe in the INEC-recognised PDP. However, we believe the real PDP will be on the ballot. The process has begun.

“The process of interpreting the judgments of both the Appeal and Supreme Courts is being interrogated. The PDP is the only legacy party still standing, and we will refuse to let it die.”