IGP Disu Decorates 13 Officers As AIG, 17 As Commissioners Of Police

The Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, has decorated 30 senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force with their new ranks following their recent promotions.

Naija News reports that 13 officers were decorated as Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and 17 others as Commissioners of Police.

The ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the IGP charged the newly promoted officers to uphold professionalism, discipline and integrity in their new positions, warning them against misconduct, abuse of office and corruption.

He described their elevation as a significant milestone in their career progression and a testament to their professionalism, resilience and dedication to service.

He said, “I expect you to lead with uncompromising integrity, with no tolerance for misconduct, abuse of office or corruption.”

The IGP charged the newly promoted officers to lead by example, as those under them will learn from their behaviours and actions.

Disu urged them to serve with firmness and human kindness.

“But I also expect you to lead with humanity in mind. The officers under your command are watching not just what you demand of them, but what you protect them from, what you fight for on their behalf. And whether you see them as people, not just personnel, a force that takes care of its own is a force its own will die defending,” the IGP said.

He emphasized that the Nigeria Police Force must continue to build a modern, intelligence-led and technology-driven institution while remaining focused on its core responsibility of protecting Nigerians and ensuring safer communities.

The IGP also urged the newly promoted officers to mentor younger personnel and provide them with the guidance and support needed to advance in their careers.

He continued, “Public confidence is not a public relations exercise. It is the difference between a tip that saves a life and a silence that costs more.

“I ask in return that you mentor those coming up behind you the way you wish someone had mentored you, honestly, patiently, and with belief in what would become.”

The IGP also acknowledged the sacrifices made by the families of the newly promoted officers, noting that they had endured prolonged postings, separation from loved ones and other challenges associated with police service.

Disu urged the newly promoted officers to recognise the responsibility attached to their new ranks and lead in a manner that would inspire younger police personnel aspiring to rise through the ranks.

“You earned it. Somewhere tonight, a young officer joining this force is hoping to become what you already are. Lead in a way worthy of that hope,” the IGP said.

In his closing remarks, Disu urged the newly decorated officers to wear their new ranks with humility and pride as they assume greater responsibilities within the Force.