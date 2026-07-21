A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Ibrahim Idris, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the party’s National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, to intervene urgently in its internal crisis.

Naija News reports that Idris, who previously served as a senior aide to former Governor, Sani Bello, in a statement released on Monday, warned that the ruling party could lose its political strength in the state ahead of the 2027 elections if the crisis is not resolved.

Idris said the party was breaking apart due to the self-interests of a few individuals.

According to him, former commissioners, ex-political appointees, serving lawmakers, and grassroots leaders are considering leaving the APC because they feel sidelined.

He said, “As it stands today, if the President and the National Chairman fail to intervene swiftly, I doubt if there will be anything substantial left of the APC in Niger State after 2027.

“This is the same party many of us sacrificed to build over the years. Sadly, it is gradually disintegrating under our watch because of the selfish interests of a microscopic few.

“This movement will shake the foundation of the APC in Niger State. Politics belongs to the people and not to one individual. Many loyal party members who laboured for the party’s success now feel alienated and ignored.”

He added that consultations are already taking place with community leaders, political stakeholders, and grassroots supporters across the state.