‘If Peller Cheats, He Will Die’ – Jarvis Reveals Relationship ‘Oath’

TikTok personalities, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, and his fiancée, Elizabeth Amadou, better known as Jarvis, have revealed details of what they described as a spiritual commitment binding their relationship.

The couple disclosed that they had made a strong commitment to remain faithful to each other, with Jarvis claiming that any act of infidelity could have serious consequences for either of them.

Naija News reports that the TikTok stars made the revelation during an episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, released on Monday, ahead of their planned wedding on August 1.

When asked whether Peller had ever cheated on her, Jarvis simply replied, “No.”

Peller, who appeared surprised by the question, also asked, “Why would I cheat on her?”

Explaining the nature of their commitment, Jarvis said infidelity would attract severe consequences because their relationship involved God and prayer.

She said, “If you cheat, you die. It’s the rule of the relationship. Things will no go well for the person. Because we are in a commitment. The fact that we pray together. God is involved. And you now go and cheat. Will God sit down and be looking at you? I will swear for you.”

When asked whether Peller would be forgiven by God if he cheated and later repented, Jarvis said God would forgive him.

However, she maintained that the commitment and what she referred to as a curse would remain.

Jarvis said, “God will forgive him.”

She added, “The reassurance and commitment is already there. That is why I said he will die if he cheats.

“The curses we have placed is already there. We love each other. The commitment is already there. There is no reason to cheat.”

Peller Wanted Blood Pact

Speaking further, Peller revealed that he had once suggested that the couple seal their relationship with a literal blood covenant.

According to him, he got the idea after seeing content on TikTok claiming that couples who performed such a ritual would suffer consequences if either partner became unfaithful.

Peller said, “I told her. She said she doesn’t want to do. She said no. We were going to cut ourselves with knife.

“I saw it on TikTok that if anybody cheats after doing that, something will happen to the person. So I wanted us to do it, but she didn’t agree.”

Jarvis confirmed that she rejected the idea, explaining that she believed their commitment should be based on their relationship with God rather than a physical blood pact.

She said, “The only blood covenant we have is with God. All those ones is not something we should be doing. The reassurance and commitment is already there.”

Peller later lightened the conversation with a joke about his fiancée’s physical appearance.

He said, “There is no reason o. My baby has a big backside.”

Jarvis, however, responded by stressing that their relationship remained in God’s hands.

She said, “We pray to God that nothing like that will happen by God’s grace. Everything is still in God’s hands.”