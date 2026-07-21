‘Giving Golden Ball To Rodri Is An Insult To Messi’

World football governing body, FIFA, has been accused of showing a lack of respect to Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, after he was denied the Golden Ball award at the just-concluded 2026 World Cup.

An Argentine journalist, Antonio Serpa, criticised the decision to name Spain midfielder Rodri as the best player of the tournament, describing the move as an “almost insult” to Messi.

Naija News reports that Messi’s dream of winning a second World Cup title ended in disappointment on Sunday when Argentina suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the final.

The defeat also meant that the tournament was likely to be Messi’s final appearance at the World Cup.

Argentina struggled to create clear chances during the final and failed to register a single shot on target in regulation time.

The situation became even more difficult for Lionel Scaloni’s side after midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off late in the match.

With Argentina reduced to 10 men, the team appeared to be playing for a penalty shootout. However, Spain’s Ferran Torres broke the deadlock in extra time to give his country a second World Cup title.

Spain had previously won the competition in 2010.

Rodri Wins Golden Ball

At the medal ceremony, Spain’s players also claimed several individual awards.

Rodri was named the winner of the Golden Ball after playing a key role in helping Spain lift the World Cup.

Messi was named the second-best player of the tournament after scoring eight goals and providing four assists.

However, the decision did not go down well with some sections of the Argentine media.

TyC Sports journalist Antonio Serpa accused FIFA of showing a “complete lack of sensitivity” by failing to hand the award to Messi.

Speaking on Argentine television channel TyC Sports, Serpa said, “Giving the award to Rodri is almost an insult, it shows a complete lack of sensitivity.”

Serpa insisted that his criticism was not because Rodri was a poor player but because he believed Messi had a greater influence on the tournament.

He said, “Not because the Spaniard is a bad player, but simply because Lionel Messi was the heart and soul of Argentina and the World Cup.”

According to him, Messi’s performances and influence went beyond his statistics as he attracted fans from around the world.

He added, “He graced the pitches with his brilliance and tears at 39, filling the nets with goals and the stadiums with fans of every nationality who came to see this phenomenon of all time in person.”

The journalist also questioned the criteria used in selecting the winner of the Golden Ball, arguing that goals should play a bigger role in determining the best player of a tournament.

Serpa said, “If the criteria is to give awards to the winners, then Infantino and his team need to be told that football is won with goals, not passes.”

He further mocked Rodri’s contribution in front of goal, saying the Spanish midfielder’s passing statistics did not translate into assists.

He said, “Rodri didn’t just fail to score a goal in this World Cup: he made two billion passes and not a single one resulted in an assist.”