How Do You Expect Hundreds Of Bandits To Sit And Start Negotiation? – Ganduje Faults Kwankwaso’s Strategy

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has criticised the proposed strategy of the 2027 vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, regarding negotiations with bandits.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso, during an interview on Channels Television, said he and the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would hold talks with terrorists and bandits if elected into office in 2027.

However, Ganduje, while speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, asserted that sitting with bandits to negotiate is not a good strategy.

Ganduje warned that negotiating with bandits would further enrich the terrorists, thereby worsening insecurity in the country.

He said, “The role of the security agencies depends on the strategies that have been adopted. The Air Force helps to do its own due diligence, alongside the Army, Navy, the police, and the DSS. So, the issue of sitting with bandits to negotiate with them personally, I don’t appreciate that.

“Because, in Nigeria, having a gun without approval is illegal. How do you expect hundreds of bandits to come from the forests with their guns to sit down with local chiefs, chairmen of local governments, traditional rulers, or even the police and start negotiating? I think that system has failed, and it will continue to fail.

“This is because we are giving room to the bandits; we are arming them because the negotiation is that they should be allowed to operate here and there, they should be given money, transportation, motorcycles, and money for logistics. So, in a way, we are giving them an enabling environment to operate.

“And by so doing, they would enrich themselves through kidnapping, as that would give them more financial power to purchase weapons, which would be used against us to cause panic and then call them for negotiation. I don’t think that is a good strategy.”