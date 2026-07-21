DJ Chicken Regains Freedom After Meeting Bail Conditions

Controversial Nigerian content creator, Ademola Abiodun, popularly known as DJ Chicken, has been released from custody after fulfilling the bail conditions imposed by a Lagos Magistrate Court.

Naija News reports that his release came days after he was remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre following his arraignment over allegations bordering on cybercrime, breach of peace and threats to kill.

DJ Chicken’s lawyer, Rotimi Stephen, confirmed the development on Tuesday in a post shared via his Instagram Story.

“All glory to God. DJ Chicken,” the lawyer wrote.

Human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, also announced the content creator’s release in a post on 𝕏.

“DJ Chicken (real name Ademola Abiodun) is free and reunited with his family, friends, and loved ones.

“No one should suffer oppression while the rest of us watch in silence, especially at the hands of powerful and corrupt forces.

“An injury to one is an injury to all. We will continue to stand up for the weak and fight against injustice wherever it occurs,” Sowore stated.

Shortly after regaining his freedom, DJ Chicken appeared in a livestream shared on Instagram.

The video showed the content creator inside a vehicle, smiling and interacting with followers.

His lawyer was also seen in the vehicle during the livestream, clips of which were later widely circulated across social media platforms.

DJ Chicken was remanded after he was arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in the Ogba area of Lagos State.

The prosecution accused him of making threats against Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, in a viral video.

He was charged on three counts relating to alleged violations of the Cybercrimes Act, breach of peace and making threats to kill.

The charges stemmed from a video in which he allegedly claimed that President Bola Tinubu would not secure re-election in the 2027 general election and made statements interpreted by authorities as threats against the President’s son.

Following public criticism, the content creator apologised, insisting that the remarks were intended as a joke to attract attention and increase his online popularity.

Despite the apology, he was arrested and subsequently charged before the court. DJ Chicken pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The court admitted him to bail in the sum of ₦1 million with two sureties in like amount.

It further directed that one surety must be a civil servant, while the other must be a recognised community leader with landed property in Lagos State.

The court also ordered both sureties to provide three years’ tax clearance certificates, utility bills, National Identification Number (NIN) details and Lagos State Residents Registration Agency documentation.

In addition, one of the sureties was required to be a blood relative of the defendant.

The magistrate adjourned the case until August 3, 2026, for the continuation of proceedings.

Although the court initially ordered his remand pending the perfection of his bail conditions, DJ Chicken has now regained his freedom after meeting the requirements.