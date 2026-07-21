Defence Minister, Musa Meets Tinubu, Clears Air On Resignation

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), has shut down rumours about his purported resignation.

According to the Minister, who spoke on Tuesday after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja, he is ready to take legal action against those spreading fake news about him.

The Minister, who spoke with newsmen after his meeting with the President, which lasted about one hour, said he was at the villa for a routine security briefing.

Naija News reports that he also used the opportunity to appeal to Nigerians to support the armed forces, adding that tackling the prevailing insecurity in parts of the country requires the collective effort of citizens and not security agencies alone.

He said, “I just came back from briefing Mr President on the current security situation, and he is very happy with us. We are going to continue doing well.

“I want to seize this opportunity to appreciate Nigerians for all the support. The support has been massive.

“To defeat the terrorists and the bandits is a whole-of-society approach. Nigerians have keyed into it, and things are getting better, and they will continue to improve.”

Addressing the rumours on his resignation, Musa specifically noted that he is not going anywhere.

“I am not going anywhere. I have never discussed this. I don’t even know who the person is that brought that information.

“But whoever it is, we will take legal action against them. We are surprised. I was shocked when I saw that. I don’t know where that came from. But you always expect that there will be people who will not be happy when things are going well.

“Security is improving, things are getting better, and for them, that is a sad point. They always want to make it look as if it is not so,” Musa said.