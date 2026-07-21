Argentina Families Detained After World Cup Final Chaos As FIFA Opens Investigation

At least a dozen relatives and associates of Argentina’s players were detained by police after disorder broke out following the country’s 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium.

The trouble extended beyond the pitch, with clashes erupting in the stands before spreading into the VIP and family sections, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

The crowd disturbances came after a fiery end to the final. Tempers boiled over at the final whistle as Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes was sent off for grabbing Spain defender Eric Garcia by the throat.

Nahuel Molina also appeared to strike Rodri, while members of Argentina’s coaching staff became involved in confrontations with Spain’s players.

According to Colombian broadcaster Noticias Caracol, police stepped into the section reserved for the players’ families after tensions escalated.

They detained at least a dozen people as violence and scuffles involving relatives of the Argentina squad intensified.

It is not yet clear whether any of those detained will face formal charges. US authorities and the Argentine Football Association have yet to issue official statements on the arrests.

FIFA has since confirmed it has opened an investigation into the incidents. The governing body will examine both the mass confrontation on the pitch and the disturbances in the stands.