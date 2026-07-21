APC Chairman Visits Kano NDC Chieftain, Kabiru Gaya (Photos)

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has visited another chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kano State, Senator Kabiru Gaya.

Speaking on their meeting, Yilwatda said their discussions focused on the unity of Kano State, Naija News reports.

He added that they both agreed that leaders have a responsibility to promote dialogue and peaceful coexistence, adding that political differences should not be put above the people’s interest.

“Today, I paid a courtesy visit to Distinguished Senator Kabiru Gaya, one of the founding fathers of our great party, the APC, who has since joined the NDC.

“Our meeting was warm and focused on the unity of Kano State. We agreed that leaders have a responsibility to promote dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

“Democracy is strengthened not by division, but by our collective resolve to put the interests of the people above political differences,” he wrote on 𝕏.

The visit comes hours after Yilwatda held a meeting with the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, and a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Rufai Hanga.

Yilwatda made the disclosure in a statement via his 𝕏 account on Sunday.

According to him, their discussions centred around the unity and continued progress of Kano State.

The APC Chairman also emphasized the need to place the interest of citizens above partisan politics and strive to make democracy stronger in Nigeria.