Anthony Joshua Welcomes Tyson Fury Ring Face-off After Prenga Fight

Anthony Joshua says Tyson Fury will be welcome to join him in the ring after his next fight, provided he comes through his own assignment, and Joshua defeats Kristian Prenga in Jeddah.

The long-awaited all-British heavyweight clash appears to be edging closer after both men returned to action.

Fury ended a 16-month retirement in April with a victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov in Tottenham, where Joshua watched from the ringside but declined to take part in a face-off, insisting no deal had been agreed.

Joshua has now signed for his comeback bout against Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga on July 25.

Prenga heads into the contest with a 20-1 professional record, while Fury is scheduled to face veteran Polish boxer Mariusz Wach in Thailand a day earlier.

The expectation is that Fury will travel to Saudi Arabia after his fight to watch Joshua, potentially setting the stage for the first public confrontation between the two rivals ahead of their proposed Battle of Britain.

“If he wants to come in the ring when I win July 25th, feel welcome. Come into my territory. I am the landlord. I am going to welcome you into my home. You do not welcome me into your home,” Joshua told DAZN.

Joshua also explained why he ignored calls for a face-off during Fury’s last outing.

“I have been in that position before where I have signed contracts with Fury, so I did not play into the games. I was there on a scouting mission. I wanted to see what my future opponent was going to look like, and I saw a lot. I saw some good, I saw some vulnerabilities in there,” he said.

Joshua, 36, and Fury, 37, are still to settle a date and venue for one of British boxing’s biggest potential contests.

Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh remains willing to stage the fight in the kingdom, although a later start time has been proposed to suit the American television audience.

Las Vegas and New York have also emerged as possible venues, while licensing issues continue to cast doubt over staging the fight in London or Cardiff.