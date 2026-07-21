2027: ‘Our Supporters Are Not People Looking For Food, Money, Clothes On Election Day’ – Kwankwaso

The 2027 vice presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said that supporters of the party are not people merely looking for food, textiles, or food items on the day of the election.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso, while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Monday, asserted that NDC supporters are determined to vote, and esnure their votes are being protected.

He said, “Our supporters are not just merely people who are looking for money or who are looking for textile or food items on the day of election.

“These are people who are determined not only to vote but to make sure that the votes are being protected.”

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the NDC, Peter Obi, has opened up about why he chose Kwankwaso as his running mate.

According to Obi, “Kwankwaso has the philosophy of pulling people out of poverty.”

The NDC flagbearer made the disclosure during an interview with The Sun.

Obi said that he and Kwankwaso share a similar philosophy on reviving the country’s economy to improve citizens’ lives.

He said, “I have the same philosophy. Kwankwaso believes in education. You cannot change society without education.

“If you look at my 𝕏, formerly Twitter, I made it clear that I will emphasise on education. Education is going to change society.

“Nigeria must be seen to form its innermost human capital, which we need to develop. Kwankwaso believes in this. I do. We have synergy.”