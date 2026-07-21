2027: Opposition Are Architects Of Their Problems – APC Chieftain, Agbakahi

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, George Agbakahi, has dismissed claims that the ruling party was responsible for the internal crises rocking opposition parties.

Naija News reports that Agbakahi made the claim during a current affairs programme on News Central Television on Tuesday, insisting that the opposition’s challenges were self-inflicted.

Agbakahi further argued that said the opposition parties in Nigeria are too fragmented and disunited to pose a serious challenge to the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said, “It’s not true that APC is behind their problems. They are the architects of their own challenges.

“The opposition has no clear agenda or policy alternatives to present to Nigerians beyond constant criticism of the current administration.

“Nigerians know them, and they are like old wine in a new bottle and no amount of rehabilitation would change Nigerians’ perception towards these opposition candidates.”

Agbakahi also expressed confidence that the APC would secure a decisive victory in the next presidential election.

According to the APC stalwart, the party’s National Chairman, National Working Committee (NWC), governors and other stakeholders were working in harmony, unlike the opposition parties, which he described as divided and disintegrated.

He argued that party unity remained a major factor in electoral success, describing the APC as one of the most united political parties in Africa.

He stated, “Politics is dynamic in every democratic election. Globally, there are variables that determine election outcomes, such as party structure, party unity, political dynamics in individual states, candidates’ appeal and their records of accomplishment.

“The APC leadership is working together with the governors and other party organs. On the other hand, the opposition parties are divided, fragmented and disintegrated.”