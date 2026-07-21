2027: ‘A Lot Of Surprises Will Spring In Favour Of NDC’ – Kwankwaso

Vice presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed optimism that the party would emerge victorious in the forthcoming presidential election.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso, while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, said many surprises will spring up in favour of the NDC.

Kwankwaso said the NDC enjoys growing support across different parts of the country, citing public sentiment in major commercial centres that reflects increasing support for the NDC beyond its traditional strongholds.

He added the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

He said, “Go to Wuse Market and Sabon Gari in Kano, and even Ibadan. I’m not even talking about the South-East or South-South.

“You see, this 2027 election, I think a lot of surprises will spring up in favour of the NDC. Yes, we will win.”

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso has reaffirmed that Peter Obi would not spend more than one term in office if he wins the 2027 presidential election.

Kwankwaso described Obi as a man of integrity and expressed assurance that the former Anambra State Governor will not go back on his words.

Speaking during the Politics Today programme of Channels Television on Monday, Kwankwaso further revealed that there is a signed agreement between Obi and himself and a similar one with the party on the one-term presidency.