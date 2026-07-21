₦500 Million Land Fraud: EFCC Arrests Abuja Realtor

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Abuja-based realtor, Rebecca Omokamo Godwin-Isaac, after a Federal High Court in Abuja directed the anti-graft agency to take her into custody and produce her for the continuation of her trial over alleged land fraud, forgery and money laundering.

According to The Whistler, Rebecca was arrested early on Wednesday after she walked out of her Guzape residence, where she had earlier claimed to have been confined for 23 days due to the presence of EFCC operatives.

Her arrest followed an order made on Tuesday by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik directing the commission to produce her in court on Thursday, July 23, after she failed to appear for the continuation of her criminal trial.

At Tuesday’s proceedings, Rebecca’s counsel, Christopher Oshomeghie, told the court that EFCC operatives had laid siege to his client’s residence for 23 days, preventing her from leaving because she feared for her safety.

The prosecution, led by Benedict Ubi, disputed the claim, arguing that the defendant had the keys to the apartment and had locked herself inside.

According to the prosecution, EFCC operatives stationed outside the property were only enforcing an interim forfeiture order issued by the court and had not prevented her from leaving.

Ubi further described the situation as a “self-imposed house arrest” and accused Rebecca of obstructing EFCC officers from executing the court’s order and violating the conditions of her administrative bail by travelling outside the court’s jurisdiction on several occasions.

Responding, Oshomeghie maintained that the continued presence of EFCC operatives had effectively confined his client indoors for more than three weeks and had adversely affected her health.

After listening to both parties, Justice Abdulmalik ordered the EFCC to take Rebecca into custody and produce her before the court for the continuation of her trial, noting that her lawyer had confirmed she possessed the keys to the apartment.

During proceedings in a related civil suit filed by the EFCC, Justice Abdulmalik also dismissed an application by Oshomeghie seeking clarification of an earlier order directing parties to maintain the status quo over the disputed property.

The lawyer had argued that the continued presence of EFCC operatives at the Guzape residence had effectively confined his client indoors for almost a month.

Rejecting the submission, the judge said, “When I make an order, I go to sleep,” adding that counsel could not “think for the court.”

The prosecution informed the court that an application seeking the final forfeiture of the disputed property was pending, alongside another application filed by a third party seeking to be joined in the matter.

Justice Abdulmalik ruled that the joinder application would be heard first before the remaining applications and adjourned the civil suit until October 15.

Sources within the EFCC said Rebecca voluntarily walked out of the residence early Wednesday before she was arrested in compliance with the court’s directive.

The commission maintained that she was not trapped inside the property as earlier claimed by her legal team.

Rebecca was arraigned on June 18, 2025, before Justice Abdulmalik in two separate criminal cases marked FHC/ABJ/CR/76/2025 and FHC/ABJ/CR/77/2025.

She is standing trial alongside her husband, Isaac Yusuf Ishaku, Homadil Realty Limited, Idakwogi Richard John and Rychado Homes Limited.

The EFCC alleges that the defendants fraudulently obtained more than ₦500 million from victims between 2023 and 2024 through the sale of plots of land using forged documents, including fake Powers of Attorney.

The disputed properties include Plot 4022 in Guzape and several plots in Katampe, Abuja.

The anti-graft agency also alleges that proceeds of the alleged fraud were laundered through company accounts.

Among the prosecution’s witnesses is 79-year-old widow, Colleen Yesufu, while another witness, Abu Gambo, told the court that he allegedly lost ₦62 million after purchasing two plots in Katampe whose land titles later disappeared from the records of the Abuja Geographic Information Systems.