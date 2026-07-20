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Why I Will Not Lose 2027 Election – Peter Obi

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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2027 NDC Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi
2027 NDC Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed optimism about winning the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi made this known in an interview with Copdem Media, describing himself as a tool being used to stand for Nigerians.

According to the former Governor of Anambra State, the 2027 election is between the citizens and the current administration because the masses have suffered enough.

Peter Obi further stated that he will ensure that the rule of law is brought back if he wins the 2027 election.

He said, “I will not lose because the election is now between the people and the Nigerian government. I believe that people have suffered enough.

“This election is not about me telling the people what to do because it’s the people who would either win or lose against the government. So, whatever they decide to do, I don’t know because I’m not controlling them. Even if they have to go to court, it is the people suing the government. So, this election is between the people and the government.

“I’m only being used as a tool to stand for the people. If I win, one thing I must bring back is to ensure the rule of law; we must have law and order.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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