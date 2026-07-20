‘Unacceptable’ – Nigeria Asks ECOWAS To Escalate South Africa Xenophobia To AU

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for a coordinated continental response to the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa, urging the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to place the issue before the African Union (AU).

Naija News reports that the President made the appeal at the 69th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government held in Lungi, Sierra Leone, where he was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Addressing regional leaders, Tinubu condemned what he described as Afrophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans living in South Africa.

“Nigeria condemns in strong terms the recent Afrophobic attack on its citizens and other fellow Africans in the Republic of South Africa.

“As already mentioned by His Excellency, the President of Ghana, ECOWAS should present this matter before the next meeting of the Authority of the African Union to send a clear message that this type of behaviour is unacceptable,” he said.

The President also reminded South Africa of the support it received from other African countries during its struggle against apartheid.

“South Africa should be reminded that the freedom the country currently enjoys is due to the liberation efforts of African countries such as Nigeria,” he added.

Tinubu disclosed that the Nigerian Government had evacuated 1,490 citizens from South Africa in seven batches and remained prepared to engage further on the issue.

The President’s position came days after the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, hinted that Nigeria could consider retaliatory measures over the attacks.

She had also indicated that the National Assembly would make recommendations on the matter.

The Senate and House of Representatives have already condemned the attacks on African nationals and are reviewing the situation.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, also recently advised the Federal Government to institute legal action against South Africa before the African Court.

Beyond the xenophobia issue, Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the newly adopted ECOWAS Compact for the Future of Regional Integration, describing it as a strategic roadmap for promoting regional unity, economic cooperation, democratic governance and sustainable development.

“As the largest economy and one of the key founding members of our Regional Economic Community, Nigeria remains steadfast in its historic responsibility to continue the promotion of regional unity, peace, economic integration and democratic governance,” he said.

He assured member states that Nigeria would continue to work with regional partners to implement the compact and realise its strategic objectives.

The President also reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to removing trade barriers, improving cross-border infrastructure and facilitating the free movement of people, goods and services across West Africa.

Speaking on democratic governance, Tinubu said insecurity and political instability remained major obstacles to development across the sub-region.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to constitutional democracy, the rule of law, respect for human rights and opposition to unconstitutional changes of government.

However, he warned that poor governance and the manipulation of constitutional provisions were equally capable of triggering political instability.

“Beyond adventurism, the most effective tool against unconstitutional changes of government and mass protests capable of undermining public order is for us to enthrone good governance that delivers more tangible benefits to our citizens.

“We must also avoid the temptation to tamper with constitutional term limits or exploit constitutional processes,” he said.

Tinubu also reiterated Nigeria’s support for the proposed ECOWAS Counter-Terrorism Force and efforts to strengthen the ECOWAS Standby Force through improved intelligence sharing, joint military operations and preventive diplomacy.

He further pledged Nigeria’s commitment to promoting gender equality, expanding opportunities for women in leadership, investing in education and skills development, supporting youth entrepreneurship and empowering young people across the region.

On relations with the Alliance of Sahel States, the President stressed the importance of dialogue and sustained engagement to preserve regional unity and strengthen ECOWAS.

Host President Julius Maada Bio said the summit offered an opportunity for leaders to review the bloc’s achievements and define a new direction for West Africa.

He described ECOWAS Vision 2050 as a roadmap for building a peaceful, prosperous and integrated region anchored on democratic governance and driven by innovation.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, said the commission had strengthened democratic governance, electoral support, regional security cooperation and humanitarian responses.

He also highlighted progress on major regional infrastructure projects, including the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline and the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Project, describing them as critical to West Africa’s long-term economic integration and development.