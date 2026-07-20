Transfer Updates: Stones, Lacroix, Leão, Koné, Diomande, Martínez, Álvarez, Others

Arsenal are weighing up a surprise move for free agent John Stones. The Sun reports the former Manchester City defender has emerged as a short-term transfer option if William Saliba’s back injury keeps the France international sidelined for an extended period, with Mikel Arteta keen on a reunion with the 32-year-old England centre-back.

Chelsea have opened formal transfer talks with Crystal Palace over Maxence Lacroix. Talksport reports the Eagles value the France defender at around £55m as negotiations continue.

Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe remains a transfer target for both Aston Villa and Chelsea. Calciomercato claims the 23-year-old Englishman is still on the shortlist of both Premier League clubs.

Liverpool have joined Manchester United in the race for Roma midfielder Manu Koné. Football Insider reports the Reds are now considering a move for the 25-year-old France international.

Aston Villa have also discussed potential deals with Chelsea for Nicolas Jackson and Alejandro Garnacho. Teamtalk says the Midlands club are exploring both transfers this summer.

AC Milan winger Rafael Leão would favour a move to the Premier League over Turkey. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Aston Villa are among the clubs interested in signing the Portugal international.

Lazio have entered the race for West Ham defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Daily Mail reports the DR Congo international is also being monitored by Arsenal as a possible replacement at right-back.

Juventus continue to prioritise Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. Calciomercato reports the Serie A giants are also keeping Fiorentina veteran David de Gea on their shortlist as a transfer alternative.

Everton could rival Inter Milan for Tottenham full-back Djed Spence. Football Insider claims the Toffees are considering a move for the 25-year-old England defender.

Liverpool are also keen on Borussia Dortmund left-back Daniel Svensson. CaughtOffside reports Arsenal are providing competition for the Sweden international’s signature.

Barcelona are assessing alternative striker options in case they fail to land Atletico Madrid’s Julián Álvarez. Teamtalk reports Chelsea’s João Pedro and Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi now appear unlikely arrivals, leaving free agent Dušan Vlahović and Al Hilal striker Darwin Núñez under consideration.

Atletico Madrid remain interested in bringing Nico González back to the club. Mundo Deportivo claims the Argentina winger is keen on a permanent return after last season’s loan spell, although Atletico are unwilling to meet Juventus’ €30m valuation.

Inter Milan are preparing fresh talks with Tottenham over Djed Spence. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the Italian club are ready to offer around €35m for the versatile full-back after his impressive World Cup campaign.

Liverpool and Arsenal have both made contact with RB Leipzig over winger Yan Diomande. Ekrem Konur reports the 19-year-old Ivory Coast international is yet to decide his future amid growing transfer interest from the Premier League.