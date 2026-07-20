We Did Not Fund, Execute The Statue Of Chinua Achebe – Anambra Govt

The Anambra State Government has dismissed claims that the unveiling of the statue of literary icon Chinua Achebe at Ugwu-Nwasike Roundabout in Ogidi was a State project.

Naija News reports that Soludo unveiled the sculpture on Saturday. While some praised the monument, others questioned its resemblance to the late author of Things Fall Apart and criticised its artistic interpretation.

Responding to the controversy in a statement released on Sunday, the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Ejimofor Opara, explained that the statue was conceived, funded and executed by the Ogidi Town Union.

Opara said, “There has been a spreading misconception that the statue of our literary icon, Prof. Chinua Achebe, at Ugwu-Nwasike Roundabout was commissioned and built by the Anambra State Government.

“For the avoidance of doubt: the statue was conceived, funded and executed by the Ogidi Town Union, Achebe’s community. Governor Chukwuma Soludo was graciously invited to unveil the monument in honour of Achebe’s towering legacy and its significance to Ndi Anambra and the world.”

He urged critics not to undermine what he described as a thoughtful community initiative.

“We must not trivialise this thoughtful gesture by the Ogidi people for social media traffic. The decision of Achebe’s own community to immortalise their illustrious son is profound and deserves commendation, not needless debate about the sculptor’s interpretation,” he added.

Opara noted that beyond the sculpture itself, the monument features engraved excerpts from Achebe’s celebrated works, including Things Fall Apart, Arrow of God and No Longer at Ease, to preserve the literary icon’s legacy.

“Anyone who visits the monument will see how deeply Achebe is venerated. Beyond the bust, the base of the statue carries carefully engraved excerpts of his literary masterpieces… ensuring that even if one misses the face, no one will miss the ideas that made him immortal,” he said.

He further argued that public attention should focus on the symbolism of the monument rather than its artistic accuracy.

“This back and forth about whether a statue is ‘picture-perfect’ is a huge distraction from the weight of this symbolic effort. Symbols are about what they represent.

“We do not measure our reverence for images of Christ, Mother Mary, or the Saints by artistic perfection, but by what they stand for. The same reverence should apply here,” he stated.

Opara also recalled that the Soludo administration had earlier honoured Achebe by renaming the Anambra International Passenger and Cargo Airport after the literary icon in 2023.

He added that Achebe is also among the five distinguished Anambra figures honoured with statues at the entrance of the Light House in Awka.

“The message is clear: If you respect Achebe, you must respect every sincere monument raised in his honour.

“We congratulate the Ogidi Town Union, the Achebe family and all stakeholders who made this possible,” the statement added.