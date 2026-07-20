Six Children Die As Lightning Strikes Adamawa Community

No fewer than six children have been reported killed, while four other persons sustained injuries after a lightning strike hit a group of farmers harvesting groundnuts in Dadiri-Tirgali village, Garum District of Ganye Local Government Area, Adamawa State.

Naija News learnt that the tragic incident occurred on Sunday during a heavy rainfall, throwing the agrarian community into mourning.

According to Daily Trust, residents said the victims were working on a farmland when the lightning suddenly struck, killing six of them on the spot.

An eyewitness told reporters that the four survivors suffered varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to the General Hospital, Ganye, where they are receiving treatment.

According to the eyewitness, the incident has left the entire community devastated.

The deceased were identified as Abdulrahman Musa, 7; Aliyu Sule Maunde, 10; Jaafar Sule Maunde, 10; Bilkisu Jibrin Maunde, 20; Musa Ahmadu, 9; and Auwalu Nuhu, 11.

Those injured are Nasiru Abubakar, 7; Rilwanu Ahmadu, 9; Saadatu Isa, 35; and Hasiya Isa, aged one year and three months.

Reacting to the tragedy, the Chairman of Ganye Local Government Area, Daniel Kamsobbi, described the incident as a painful loss for the council and the entire Adamawa State.

He confirmed that six people died instantly while four others sustained injuries.

Kamsobbi disclosed that a mother and her child, who were among those taken to the hospital, had been treated and discharged, while the remaining two victims are still receiving medical care.

He described the incident as “a tragic moment for the people in Ganye and Adamawa at large.”

The council chairman said security agencies, including the police, had been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to him, the findings would help the council develop appropriate public awareness campaigns, especially for residents whose livelihoods depend largely on farming.

“As a council, we have already escalated the police and law enforcement units to investigate the real cause of the tragedy whether it was natural phenomenon or human-induced so that we know the best approach we will adopt in sensitising our people.

“Even if it was caused by high cultural practices in the twenty-first century, we will be able to know how to engage our people for awareness and escalate it to the state through ALGON for impact in the entire state,” Kamsobbi said.