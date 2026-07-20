Constitution Review: Senators Defend Priority Given To State Police

Senators have stated that the country’s worsening security situation forced the National Assembly to prioritise constitutional amendments on the creation of state police.

The lawmakers said the decision does not mean other constitutional amendment bills have been abandoned, adding that they would be considered in phases.

Naja News reports that the lawmakers made the clarification while responding to concerns that the National Assembly appeared to be paying more attention to state police than to other constitutional amendment proposals.

Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, said insecurity remains the biggest concern of Nigerians, making it necessary for lawmakers to focus on the issue.

Bamidele, who spoke through his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, said the 10th National Assembly could not afford to ignore the growing calls for state police.

The Senate Leader, who also serves as Deputy Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, said the proposal had become more urgent because insecurity continues to threaten lives and property across the country.

According to him, the decision to give attention to state police reflects the current security realities facing Nigeria.

Other Amendment Bills Have Not Been Dropped – Moro

Also speaking, Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Abba Moro, dismissed claims that lawmakers had abandoned other constitutional amendment proposals.

He explained that the Constitution Review Committee deliberately divided the amendment process into stages so that urgent issues could be handled without waiting for every proposal to be completed.

Moro said, “We’re looking in all the directions of constitutional amendments. We decided to segment the amendment process because if we wait for every item to be concluded before submitting them, this legislative cycle may pass.

“So we’re taking the state police now, while other constitutional amendment proposals will follow very soon. In the next couple of months, they will also see the light of the day.”

Ndume Backs State, Local Government Police

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Sen. Ali Ndume, also defended the move, saying security is the primary responsibility of any government.

Ndume said he had always supported the creation of state police and even local government police to improve security at the grassroots.

He said, “Security is number one. In fact, I have even been advocating for local government police because of the security situation in the country.”

The Borno South senator added that the Constitution can be amended whenever necessary to meet the country’s changing needs.

According to him, “The constitution was written by Nigerians and can be amended whenever necessary to meet the exigencies of the time.

“Anything that will improve the security of this country should be supported. Other aspects of constitutional amendment will still be pursued.”

Ndume also urged Nigerians, especially the media, to make useful contributions that would help improve the proposed policing system instead of only criticising it.

On his part, Senator Anthony Ani also supported the National Assembly’s approach, saying it was reasonable to address the country’s most urgent constitutional issue before moving to others.

He said, “We have to think about security because it is a major challenge in this country. We cannot take everything at once.

“Once this issue is settled, we will continue with other constitutional amendment proposals.”

The lawmakers stressed that several other constitutional amendment bills are still before the 10th National Assembly.

Among them are bills seeking 35 per cent affirmative action for women in political appointments, special seats for women in the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly, and citizenship rights for Nigerian women married to foreigners.

There are also proposals on independent candidacy, diaspora voting, electronic transmission of election results, and shortening the time for hearing election petitions.

Other bills seek financial autonomy for local governments, allowing the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct local government elections, a single five-year tenure for local government chairmen, constitutional roles for traditional rulers, and stronger constitutional recognition of local governments as the third tier of government.

The senators maintained that while these proposals remain important, addressing the country’s security challenges through constitutional reforms is their immediate priority.