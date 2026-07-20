2026 World Cup: Rudi Garcia Steps Down As Belgium Coach

The Royal Belgian Football Association has confirmed that head coach Rudi Garcia will leave his role at the end of the month after deciding not to renew his contract.

The announcement came days after Belgium’s campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup ended in the quarter-finals, where the Red Devils were knocked out by eventual champions Spain.

Although Belgium reached the last eight of the competition, questions had been raised over some of the team’s performances, with speculation growing over Garcia’s future.

Garcia, a 62-year-old Frenchman, was appointed Belgium’s head coach at a time when the national team was undergoing a major rebuilding process.

He was handed the responsibility of restoring confidence within the squad and guiding a new generation of players following the gradual exit of several members of Belgium’s celebrated “golden generation.”

Under his leadership, Belgium secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and produced encouraging displays during the tournament before their campaign ended against Spain, who went on to lift the trophy.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Belgian federation’s Sports Director, Vincent Mannaert, praised Garcia for helping to restore stability and unity within the national team.

“Rudi Garcia has unquestionably played a key role in restoring the Belgian Red Devils,” Mannaert said.

According to him, the French coach accepted the job during one of the most difficult periods in the team’s recent history and worked tirelessly to rebuild belief among the players.

“Thanks in particular to his commitment and experience, team cohesion was restored and a strong result was achieved at the most recent World Cup,” he added.

Mannaert also thanked Garcia and his coaching staff for their commitment throughout their 18 months with the national team.

“On behalf of the federation, I would like to warmly thank Rudi and his assistants for the past 18 months,” he said.

The Belgian football federation said discussions had already begun on the future of the national team, with plans underway to appoint a new head coach.

The successful candidate will lead Belgium into the next international cycle, including preparations for the European Championship qualifiers and other major tournaments.

Garcia’s departure brings to an end an 18-month spell that helped reshape the Red Devils after the decline of their “golden generation.”