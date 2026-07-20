Reps Probe Legal Status, Funding Of PFIPC

The House of Representatives has inaugurated an ad hoc committee to investigate the legal basis for the establishment and operations of the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC).

Naija News reports that the panel will also examine the circumstances surrounding the council’s inclusion in the Federal Government’s budget framework.

Speaking during the committee’s inauguration in Abuja on Monday, the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, said the inquiry was aimed at establishing the facts surrounding the council’s creation, mandate and activities.

He dismissed suggestions that the investigation was politically motivated or designed to intensify the public controversy surrounding the council.

“The House of Representatives has not constituted this committee to validate speculation or amplify controversy. Neither is this a political exercise. Our objective is simply to establish the facts,” Abbas said.

The Speaker said the decision to constitute the committee followed growing public interest in the legal status, institutional mandate and operational structure of the PFIPC.

He added that questions had also been raised about the council’s relationship with existing government agencies responsible for attracting and promoting investment.

According to Abbas, the House has a constitutional duty to exercise oversight in a manner that promotes transparency, accountability and good governance.

Abbas directed the committee to determine whether the council was lawfully established and whether the relevant constitutional and statutory procedures were followed.

The panel is also expected to investigate the PFIPC’s mandate, governance structure, sources of funding and operational activities.

It will further examine the council’s relationship with existing statutory institutions and determine whether its responsibilities overlap with those of other agencies.

The committee was also tasked with investigating how the PFIPC was incorporated into the Federal Government’s budget framework.

It is expected to determine whether due budgetary processes were followed before funds were allocated to the council.

Abbas asked the panel to recommend any legislative, administrative or institutional reforms required to strengthen fiscal responsibility, transparency and accountability.

Speaker Demands Stakeholder Cooperation

The Speaker urged ministries, departments and agencies, constitutional bodies, civil society organisations, experts and other relevant stakeholders to cooperate with the investigation.

He asked them to provide the committee with all information and evidence required to establish the facts.

Abbas also directed members of the panel to conduct the exercise fairly, impartially and in strict compliance with the Constitution and the rule of law.

The Chairman of the committee, Yusuf Gagdi, assured the House that the investigation would be conducted professionally and objectively.

He said the panel would examine the circumstances surrounding the council’s establishment and activities and determine whether due legal and constitutional processes were observed.

Gagdi added that the committee would engage all relevant stakeholders before submitting its findings and recommendations to the House.

He pledged that every individual and institution connected to the inquiry would be given a fair hearing.

According to him, the proceedings would be guided by natural justice, transparency and due process.

The committee commenced its inaugural sitting shortly after the inauguration and is expected to receive memoranda and testimonies from stakeholders as part of the investigation.