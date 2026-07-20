Peter Obi Reveals His ‘Perfect’ 65th Birthday Gift

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has described the concluded FIFA World Cup as a gallant finish and a befitting birthday gift to him.

Naija News earlier reported that Spain was crowned world champions after beating Lionel Messi-led Argentina 1-0 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after extra time in a tense final at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle, titled “FIFA World Cup: A Gallant Finish,” Peter Obi said the FIFA World Cup has further demonstrated that the youth have not only arrived but are proving that excellence, when given the opportunity, will always prevail.

He wrote: “The FIFA World Cup concluded successfully today, with the best team emerging victorious.

“This is yet another fitting birthday gift, further demonstrating that the youth have not only arrived but are proving that excellence, when given the opportunity, will always prevail.

“Today, competence, capacity, character, and capability were on full display. It is a powerful reminder that when young people are properly nurtured, entrusted with responsibility, and given the opportunity to lead, they deliver outstanding results.

“This is the spirit we must replicate across every sector of our national life. A New Nigeria is Possible, and it must be reflected in every endeavour that brings pride, progress, and honour to our nation. -PO”