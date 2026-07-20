The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communications, Daniel Bwala, has claimed that the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, had introduced a dangerous dimension to Nigerian politics.

Naija News reports that Bwala made the remarks during an interview on TVC’s Politics on Sunday while responding to questions about his repeated criticism of Peter Obi.

Bwala also accused Peter Obi of building a movement not different from bandits, stressing that the former governor of Anambra State has failed to take responsibility for the actions of some of his supporters.

He said, “Peter Obi introduced into our politics a very dangerous phenomenon. He is building a movement that will be no far different from bandits.”

Asked to clarify his comparison between Obidients and bandits, Bwala said he was referring to political extremism, citing an incident involving an Obidient member, who was criticised online after meeting the son of the President, Seyi Tinubu.

He stated, “They are political extremists. These people wanted to eat him alive. When he called their bluff, Peter Obi flew from Lagos and went and met him. Do you know these people were online abusing him? But when Peter Obi went to meet him, he said it is the opposition abusing him.”

The presidential aide also rejected claims of being fixated on Peter Obi, insisting that he only responds after his supporters make comments that prompt media organisations to seek his reaction.

According to him, Peter Obi is inconsequential and poses no political threat to President Tinubu.

He said, “Every time, his people are the first to talk, the media houses will ask us to react. But the narrative peddled by the media is as if we wake up from sleep and we are looking for Peter Obi.

“Obi is inconsequential… Peter Obi is not a match to Asiwaju. All the governors that have governed in Lagos have all done better than Peter Obi. So, Peter Obi is not a match.”

Bwala further accused Peter Obi of consistently distancing himself from the conduct of his supporters.

He added, “He has never accepted the responsibility of the conduct of his people. He has always said it is the opposition.”