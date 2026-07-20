I Did Not Collect A Kobo – PDP Oluyede Explains Petition Withdrawal, Backs Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the June 20, 2026, Ekiti State governorship election, Wole Oluyede, has opened up on the reason for withdrawing his legal petition against the outcome of the poll.

Naija News reports that Oluyede, who lost to Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), explained that his move was based on national interest and personal reflection.

Speaking via a statement titled ‘Ekiti 2026: The election that should keep 2027 political strategists awake’, he stated that he remained committed to supporting President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term in the 2027 presidential election.

The PDP candidate asserted that his decision to discontinue the petition was not influenced by any financial inducement or settlement from the APC-led government.

He said the withdrawal should not be interpreted as an endorsement of all aspects of the election process, stressing that the poll provided important lessons on voter participation, grassroots mobilisation and political engagement ahead of 2027.

Oluyede, however, declared that he would work towards the re-election of Tinubu, whom he described as a leader whose administration and Renewed Hope Agenda deserved continued engagement and support.

According to him, the Ekiti election was “not merely about who won or lost, but exposed changing dynamics in voter participation, grassroots mobilisation, political loyalty and the danger of taking the electorate for granted.”

Oluyede saluted the courage and steadfastness of his party members, who, he said, showed that PDP was not dead in the state despite challenges.

“We remain alive and formidable together. Under my leadership, PDP will play a very prominent role in the 2027 election and cannot be taken for granted,” he said.

The PDP candidate said he initially approached the election petitions tribunal for three things: “seeking the truth, examining the election and clearing my name.

“I believe the conduct and results of the June 20, 2026, election deserve to be thoroughly examined.

“Following the election, we subjected the results and available electoral documents to forensic review and identified issues that, in our assessment, required further scrutiny.”

He, however, said, “After careful consultations and reflection, I decided to move forward,” hence the decision to withdraw the petition.

The PDP candidate said, “My withdrawal should not erase the lessons of the election. The results and the conduct of the election must be studied carefully as we prepare for 2027.

“We must learn from what happened, address the weaknesses exposed by the election and build a stronger, more credible electoral and grassroots mobilisation process.

“My decision to withdraw the petition followed extensive consultations and personal reflection.

“I also considered the broader national interest. I had to ask myself whether prolonged litigation over the governorship election would ultimately serve the greater political and national objectives that I have supported for many years. After careful consideration, I chose statesmanship.”

He denied inducement from Oyebanji, the APC or anyone else to drop the petition.

“Let me state this categorically: I did not collect a kobo from President Bola Tinubu, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, the APC or anybody else in exchange for withdrawing my case. I did not sell my mandate. My integrity is not for sale,” he added.