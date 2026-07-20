DSS Reveals Why Oyo Teacher Was Beheaded By Terrorists

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said it will challenge the life imprisonment handed to two senior commanders of the Ansaru terrorist group, arguing that the punishment does not adequately reflect the gravity of the offences for which they were convicted.

Naija News reports that the agency said it would approach the Court of Appeal to seek a stiffer sentence for the convicts, maintaining that the circumstances surrounding the Oriire school abduction and the killing of two teachers justified a harsher punishment.

The position of the DSS was disclosed by a senior official who spoke with Vanguard shortly after Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced the two men on Monday.

Justice Nwite sentenced Mahmud Usman, also known as Abu Bara’a, Abbas or Mukhtar, who was identified by the prosecution as the Emir of Ansaru, and Abubakar Abba, also known as Mahmud al-Nigeri or Malam Mamuda, to life imprisonment after they pleaded guilty to all 32 counts preferred against them by the Federal Government.

The two defendants admitted guilt to the charges during Monday’s proceedings, prompting the court to convict and sentence them.

Reacting to the judgment, the DSS official said the agency believed life imprisonment was too lenient considering the consequences of the crimes linked to the convicts.

According to the official, the killing of two teachers abducted during the Oriire school attack was connected to demands for the release of the two Ansaru commanders.

“The reason the terrorists beheaded the two Oriire teachers was to put pressure on government to release these two Ansaru commanders. It would, therefore, not be fair for two men to be beheaded and their families left to live with that loss without adequately bringing the culprits to justice,” the official said.

Agency Links Guilty Plea To Oriire Rescue

The official also recounted the defendants’ conduct during the trial, saying they initially pleaded not guilty before later informing the court that they were undecided on the plea they intended to enter.

According to the source, Justice Nwite subsequently directed them to make their position known before Monday’s sitting.

The official further alleged that while pupils and teachers abducted from Oriire were still in captivity, the kidnappers demanded the unconditional release of the two Ansaru commanders as one of the conditions for freeing the victims.

“For the nearly 60 days the kidnappers held on to the pupils and teachers of Oriire, the Ansaru commanders in our custody changed. One of the top conditions the abductors gave was the unconditional release of these same Ansaru commanders in exchange for the Oriire kidnap victims,” the official said.

The source added, “From ‘not guilty plea,’ the two men at the penultimate court session said they were undecided on what plea to take. Justice Nwite even had to hand them an ultimatum to make up their minds on or before Monday’s sitting. After the Oriire rescue, they came to court to plead guilty to all the charges.”

The DSS official said the agency would ask the Court of Appeal to review the judgment and impose a stiffer punishment.