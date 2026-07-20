Okpebholo Suspends Edo Commissioner, LPRES Coordinator

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the suspension of the Commissioner for Livestock Development, Prof. Omorodion Ignatius Ikponmwosa.

He also suspended the State Project Coordinator of the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project, Mrs. Ikpikhumi Betsy Aghaku.

Naija News reports that the duo were suspended over what the government described as an official infraction.

The suspension was announced in a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor.

According to the statement, the suspended officials have been directed to immediately hand over all official documents, records and other government property relating to the LPRES Project to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Livestock Development.

The government said the directive takes immediate effect.

The statement further directed both officials to report to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) for a comprehensive debriefing on the LPRES Project.

The government did not disclose the nature of the alleged official infraction that led to their suspension.

No timeline was also provided for the duration of the suspension or whether further disciplinary or investigative actions would follow.