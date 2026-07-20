2027: Nothing Like South/North Alliance In Peter Obi/Kwankwaso Ticket – Morka

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has ruled out the chances of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso winning the 2027 presidential election.

According to him, the Obi/Kwankwaso ticket of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) does not translate into a coalition between the South and North for the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking in an interview with Tribune, Morka insisted that Obi and Kwankwaso are simply individuals from the Southern and Northern parts of the country, respectively, and there is no regional alliance in their ticket.

Naija News reports that the APC spokesperson further declared that the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket of the NDC, being perceived in certain quarters as a North/South alliance, is also dead on arrival, as he dismissed it as a union between two desperate politicians with no mass appeal.

“What is the South and North alliance in Peter Obi and Kwankwaso? There is no such thing. They are two individuals, yes, one is from the South, one is from the North. They are two individuals. In APC, if you’re going to take that approach, in APC, we have probably the strongest coalition because we have leaders and members of the Party, millions of them across this country, from every nook and crannies of Nigeria,” Morka said.