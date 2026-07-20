No Terrorist Attack On FGGC, Borno – FG Counters Military

The federal government has dismissed reports that terrorists attacked the Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC), Monguno, Borno State.

A statement on Monday by the Federal Ministry of Education said reports that terrorists attacked the school were false and misleading.

Naija News reports that while insisting that the school remained safe, the government, in a statement issued by the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, maintained that no attack occurred at the school.

The denial follows a statement issued on Sunday by the Acting Military Information Officer of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Mohammed Goni, who said troops, supported by the Nigeria Police Mobile Force (MOPOL), foiled an attempted mass abduction by suspected ISWAP terrorists at the school.

Goni said the attackers allegedly gained access to the facility with the help of suspected collaborators in an attempt to abduct students.

According to the military, all 46 students in the facility were rescued and evacuated to Kinnasara Barracks in Monguno, where they received medical assessment and care. It also said some students were killed after being struck by sporadic gunfire from fleeing terrorists during the firefight.

The military’s statement was accompanied by videos showing people claiming they were rescued during the operation.

However, the Ministry of Education maintained that no attack occurred at the school.

The statement reads, “The Federal Ministry of Education has strongly refuted the false and misleading reports circulating on social media alleging that Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC), Monguno, Borno State, was attacked.

“The Ministry describes the report as entirely false, irresponsible, and capable of causing unnecessary panic, fear, and anxiety among parents, guardians, and the general public.

“The Ministry states unequivocally that there was no attack on Federal Government Girls’ College, Monguno. The school remains safe and secure, with all students, staff, and boarding facilities fully protected and accounted for. Academic, boarding, and other school activities are continuing uninterrupted in a peaceful environment.”

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, was quoted to have emphasized that the safety, security and welfare of learners in all Federal Government Colleges remained a top priority of the Federal Government.

He said FGGC, Monguno, operates under robust security arrangements to ensure the continuous protection of students, staff and school facilities.

Alausa also clarified that no student of the college was involved in the incident circulating on social media. According to him, those affected were remedial students outside the institution, while the Borno State Government was already taking steps to ensure their safety and welfare.

The ministry warned that spreading unverified information fuels unnecessary fear, undermines public confidence and distracts from efforts to provide safe learning environments.

The ministry also advised parents and guardians to remain calm, insisting there was no security threat at the college.

It added that it would continue working with security agencies, state authorities and school managements to safeguard Federal Government Colleges nationwide while providing timely and accurate information through its official communication channels.