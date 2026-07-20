Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 20th July, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 20th July, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of three indigenes of Oyo State to the Surveyors Council of Nigeria.

Naija News learnt that the latest development was confirmed in an appointment letter obtained by Punch, which was signed by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Ibrahim Abubakar, on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

Tinubu appointed Moshood Akinwande as President of the Surveyors Council of Nigeria, alongside Olusoji Adeoye and Olaribigbe Shiyanbola as members of the council representing Oyo State.

According to the letter, the new council members will be inaugurated on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at the SGF’s Hall, Shehu Shagari Complex, Three Arms Zone, Abuja.

President Bassirou Faye of Senegal has emerged as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Naija News reports that Faye replaces Sierra Leone’s Julius Bio as the regional group leader.

Meanwhile, the position of the Commission President will now be held by

Biram Diop, who replaces Dr. Omar Toure.

Former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, has declared that he is no longer interested in becoming the Governor of Lagos State.

According to him, his interest is now in mentoring the next generation.

Naija News reports that Obanikoro made the statement while speaking during the “Mic On podcast” with Seun Okinbaloye.

The former governorship candidate said he believes people like him should focus on mentoring the next generation, adding that young Nigerians must realise the country belongs to them.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, has emerged as the 33rd President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Naija News understands that she polled 12,317 votes, representing 47.18 per cent of the total votes cast.

She defeated her closest rivals, Lateef Akangbe (SAN), who secured 7,934 votes, and Olumuyiwa Akinboro (SAN), who polled 5,855 votes.

Other elected national officers include Oghenero Okoro, who emerged as First Vice President with 11,024 votes; Afam Okeke, elected General Secretary with 8,478 votes; Aghogho Gladys, who won the position of Assistant General Secretary with 14,312 votes; and Chinelo Audrey Ofoegbunam, elected Welfare Secretary with 14,911 votes, among other successful candidates.

Nigeria Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has stated that the decision on whether to do the right or wrong thing rests with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, during an interview in Germany, linked Ampupitan to a referee, noting that he has yet to have any personal encounter with him.

He said, “I have not met him yet and for me he’s a referee and you can’t decide if a referee will do the right thing or the wrong thing.

“We are telling the youths that it’s about their future, we want a better future because they have a right to a better future and that’s what I’m doing everyday.

“You cannot allow this process to continue, it’s a great country that can be turned around, a country that has the resources to be better.”

Peter Obi also noted that Nigerians can choose not to do the wrong thing during the 2027 elections.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kebbi State chapter, has claimed that the prosecution of its governorship candidate, Abubakar Malami, is politically motivated.

Naija News reports that the party made the allegation in a statement jointly signed by its State Chairman, Sufiyanu Bala, and Chairman of the ADC Elders Forum, Shehu Aliyu Sambawa.

According to the ADC, the circumstances surrounding Malami’s case point to political persecution rather than a genuine anti-corruption effort.

The party argued that the ruling party is trying to weaken the opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to the ADC, it is not opposed to the lawful investigation or prosecution of any citizen but believes the circumstances surrounding Malami’s case point to political persecution rather than a genuine anti-corruption effort.

It also questioned Malami’s arrest and detention over what it described as a bailable offence, alleging that his properties were searched in his absence and that the value of his family’s assets was exaggerated to tarnish his reputation.

Popular Nollywood actress in the Yoruba movie industry, Biola Fowosere, has opened up about the challenges she faced after her ex-husband left their marriage.

Naija News reports that Biola, during an interview on African A List, said her ex-husband abandoned her and their children despite not doing anything wrong in the union.

The thespian who broke down in tears during the interview said her ex-husband is the only person she would like to ask why he abandoned his family.

Biola also spoke about battling severe depression after the separation, spending one year and six months in the hospital while struggling to recover emotionally.

According to the movie star, she almost lost her sanity, adding that it has been seven years since they lost contact.

Nigerian gospel singer, Timi Dakolo, has threatened legal action against disc jockey cum show promoter, DJ Timmy, over claims of £4,106 debt in connection with a proposed UK tour.

Naija News earlier reported that Timmy, in an Instagram post, claimed it had been a month since Dakolo promised to repay the alleged debt after asking for more time.

He also threatened to expose Timi Dakolo’s sexcapades if the debt was not paid by Monday.

In response, Dakolo, in a letter signed by his lawyer, described the debt claim as “false and defamatory”, explaining that the alleged £4,106 was tied to a proposed UK tour organised by Timmy and Revolve Entertainment that never took place.

The singer said a written agreement made the promoter responsible for covering the tour’s production, travel and logistics costs, stressing that he was not required to pay any deposit or reimburse those expenses.

According to Dakolo, the tour was cancelled because Revolve Entertainment failed to meet the required production standards, and there was no legal or contractual obligation to pay for expenses the promoter voluntarily incurred.

The singer further accused Timmy and Revolve Entertainment of defamation, harassment, cyberbullying and blackmail through their social media posts and demanded a retraction, apology and the removal of the posts, threatening legal action in Nigeria and the UK if the demands are not met within seven days.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he will be taking on a new job as the head coach of Germany “in the next few days.”

According to him, the official announcement will be made in the next few days.

Naija News reports that Klopp gave the confirmation while speaking with Magenta TV about the Germany job.

“We’re not that far away from being able to make announcement.

“Ideally, in the next few days,” he said.

Spain have been crowned world champions after beating Lionel Messi-led Argentina 1-0 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after extra time in a tense final at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute to hand Luis de la Fuente’s side their second FIFA World Cup title, ending Argentina’s reign as world champions.

The final remained deadlocked after 90 minutes despite Spain dominating possession and creating the better scoring opportunities against an Argentina side that struggled to threaten in attack.

Argentina’s task became even more difficult after midfielder Enzo Fernández was sent off in stoppage time of regulation, forcing the defending champions to play extra time with 10 men.

Spain finally found the breakthrough in the 106th minute when Torres struck the winner, sparking wild celebrations among the Spanish players and supporters.

The victory earned Spain their second FIFA World Cup trophy, adding to the title they won in South Africa in 2010.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.