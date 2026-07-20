NDC Will Win Before 12 Noon In A Free And Fair Election – Fayose

Businessman and social commentator, Isaac Fayose, has expressed confidence that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the 2027 presidential election if the exercise is conducted freely and fairly.

Naija News reports that Fayose, who is a younger brother of former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, made the assertion in a Facebook post on Sunday.

He was responding to a media aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, who reportedly questioned his electoral influence in Ekiti State.

In his response, Fayose accused his political opponents of relying on vote-buying and alleged electoral manipulation.

“If you think I don’t have electoral value in Ekiti State, why are you guys rigging? Why are you people buying votes for as much as ₦50,000?” he asked.

He also alleged that some of his supporters were arrested shortly before the Ekiti governorship election.

“Why are you people arresting my boys a week before the Ekiti governorship election?” Fayose added.

Fayose argued that political influence should not be measured by disputed election outcomes or judicial decisions.

“Electoral value is not based on rigging or judicial pronouncement,” he said.

He maintained that the NDC enjoyed substantial support among voters and would emerge victorious if the electorate was allowed to make its choice without interference.

Fayose further predicted that the opposition party would secure an early victory in a transparent presidential contest.

“If they call an election today, NDC will win before 12 noon if the election is free and fair,” he said.

He alleged that the ruling political establishment’s main advantage over the opposition was its capacity to manipulate the electoral process.

“The only power you people have over us is rigging, and the people are quiet,” Fayose added.