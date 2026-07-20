No Nation Can Become Prosperous By Importing Poverty – Atiku Warns FG

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has warned the Federal Government that it cannot borrow, import and tax its way to prosperity.

Naija News reports that Atiku gave the warning in a statement on Monday in Abuja by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

He argued that the country’s economic salvation lies in producing what it eats, manufacturing what it uses and exporting what it makes.

Atiku said, “Factories cannot thrive where borrowing is prohibitive, energy is unaffordable, the currency is unstable, and consumers are too poor to buy locally made goods. Our mission is simple: Produce in Nigeria.

“Employ Nigerians. Consume Nigerian products. Export Nigerian excellence. The wealth of nations is measured not by what they import but by what they produce, process and export. That is the Nigeria we helped build before, and by the grace of God, that is the Nigeria we shall build again.”

Atiku said the hardship confronting Nigerians is not merely the result of global headwinds but the inevitable consequence of policies that rewarded consumption over production, importation over industrialisation and dependency over self-reliance.

“For too long, we have celebrated importation while neglecting production. We import food that should be grown in our fields, goods that should be manufactured in our factories and even raw materials that ought to be processed by Nigerian hands. No nation has ever become prosperous by exporting jobs and importing poverty.

“Food inflation remains at 17.52 per cent nationally and has climbed to 53.02 per cent in Kogi and 43.83 per cent in Niger State, pushing millions of families beyond the reach of basic nutrition. Nigerian manufacturers also spent ₦3.53 trillion importing raw materials in just six months, while industry experts have warned that declining manufacturing tax contributions reflect weakening industrial activity and shrinking factory output. A nation cannot build prosperity when its factories are falling silent. We are exporting jobs, importing inflation, weakening the naira and mortgaging our future”, he said.

Atiku said Nigeria must urgently rebuild an economy anchored on agriculture, manufacturing, solid minerals, technology and value addition.