Mbappé Becomes World Cup’s All-Time Leading Scorer (Full List)

France captain and Real Madrid forward, Kylian Mbappé, has etched his name into football history after finishing the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the competition’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Naija News reports that the latest all-time scoring rankings released by FIFA following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup in the United States show Mbappé at the top of the chart with 22 goals.

The French star overtook Argentina legend Lionel Messi, who sits on 21 goals.

Mbappé’s achievement is even more remarkable considering the number of games required to reach the landmark.

The 27-year-old scored his 22 goals in just 22 World Cup appearances, averaging a goal per match.

By comparison, Messi accumulated his 21 goals across 34 matches played over six editions of the tournament.

Former Germany striker, Miroslav Klose, who held the outright World Cup scoring record for more than a decade with 16 goals, has slipped to third on the all-time list.

Brazil legend Ronaldo occupies fourth place after scoring 15 goals in 19 World Cup appearances.

Germany great Gerd Müller and England captain Harry Kane are tied in fifth place with 14 goals each.

While Müller reached the milestone in only 13 matches, Kane required 18 appearances to record the same tally.

France’s Just Fontaine continues to hold one of the most extraordinary records in World Cup history after scoring 13 goals in only six matches during the 1958 tournament.

Brazil icon Pelé ranks eighth on the list with 12 goals from 14 appearances.

Germany’s Jurgen Klinsmann, Hungary legend Sándor Kocsis and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo are level on 11 goals.

Klinsmann scored his goals in 17 matches, while Kocsis achieved the feat in just five games. Cristiano Ronaldo concluded his World Cup career with 11 goals in 27 appearances.

Following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the all-time goalscoring standings are:

Kylian Mbappé (France) – 22 goals in 22 matches

Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 21 goals in 34 matches

Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 16 goals in 24 matches

Ronaldo (Brazil) – 15 goals in 19 matches

Gerd Müller (Germany) – 14 goals in 13 matches

Harry Kane (England) – 14 goals in 18 matches

Just Fontaine (France) – 13 goals in six matches

Pelé (Brazil) – 12 goals in 14 matches

Jürgen Klinsmann (Germany) – 11 goals in 17 matches

Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 11 goals in five matches

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 11 goals in 27 matches.