Lionel Messi Hints At Retirement, Pundits Slam His Conduct Against Spain In World Cup Final

Lionel Messi has fuelled fresh speculation over his future after appearing to hint that the 2026 FIFA World Cup final could be his farewell to football.

The Argentina captain led the reigning champions against Spain at MetLife Stadium, with his side chasing a second straight World Cup title, a feat not achieved since Brazil retained the trophy in 1962. Unfortunately for him, his team lost the final with a lone goal scored by Spain’s Ferran Torres in the 106th minute.

Messi, 39, has been at the heart of Argentina’s run to the final, scoring eight goals and providing four assists. He has also broken the record for the most World Cup goals, although France forward Kylian Mbappe has since moved one clear with 22.

Hours before kick-off, Messi shared a photo of the adidas boots he will wear in the final and wrote: “What a journey we’re having together.”

The message immediately caught attention after fans noticed the words “El Ultimo Tango” inscribed on the bottom of the boots. Translated as “The Last Tango”, the phrase is commonly associated with a final performance before retirement.

Adidas had already revealed before the tournament that this would be Messi’s final World Cup appearance. While the Argentine has refused to confirm what comes next, the latest post has intensified suggestions that retirement could be drawing closer.

Despite losing his second World Cup final in three attempts, Messi’s legacy in the game remains unshattered. He has won 40 club trophies, four senior international honours with Argentina, scored 125 goals in 206 appearances for his country and amassed 919 career goals.

Meanwhile, Messi has also come under fire for his behaviour during Argentina’s final defeat against Spain on Sunday night, July 19.

The incident followed Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez’s stoppage-time dismissal after he picked up a second yellow card for a late challenge on Pau Cubarsi.

As Argentinian players protested to Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic, Messi complained that Spain defender Marc Cucurella had approached him while covering his mouth.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney criticised Messi’s actions, saying: “It is (desperation). But Argentina play like that, we know that’s what they do, and the one thing you want is good sportsmanship,” he said.

“That was sad to see Lionel Messi doing that.”

Ex-England goalkeeper Joe Hart shared the same view. “I didn’t enjoy that at all from Lionel Messi,” he said.

“Seeing that, you realise how on top Spain are with even Lionel Messi reverting to that.”

Former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon was even more critical during ITV’s live coverage. “The game has gone if you’re getting bookings and red cards for that, to get somebody sent off,” he said.

“You shouldn’t be such a baby to try and get someone sent off for that; it’s ridiculous.”

Naija News gathered that Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron became the first player to receive a red card under the new law prohibiting players from covering their mouths during confrontations, which was introduced earlier in the tournament.

Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie was later dismissed for the same offence in the Round of 32 defeat to Mexico.