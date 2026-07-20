INEC Grants Labour Party Access To Nomination Portal

The Labour Party (LP) has confirmed that it has received the access code required to upload the particulars of its candidates for the 2027 governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, disclosed this in Abuja on Monday, saying the submission of candidates’ details began on Saturday.

According to him, the exercise had progressed without major difficulties, with a substantial number of candidates already uploaded to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) nomination portal.

Asogwa said the party was working to complete the process within the timeframe stipulated by the electoral commission.

He said, “The Labour Party can confirm that INEC has provided the party with the access code required to upload its governorship and House of Assembly candidates to the INEC nomination portal.

“The upload exercise commenced on Saturday and has been progressing seamlessly. As of this morning, we have uploaded a substantial number.”

The LP spokesman, however, did not disclose the identities of the candidates or the states whose nominations had already been submitted.

Asogwa explained that the earlier challenges encountered during the upload of presidential and National Assembly candidates were not limited to the Labour Party.

He said several political parties experienced difficulties because of discrepancies between names contained in their internal lists and the records available on the INEC portal.

Asogwa further stated, “A lot of political parties experienced difficulties during the upload of the particulars of presidential and National Assembly candidates.

“It was not peculiar to the Labour Party, as many parties faced the challenge due to the initial difficulty in harmonising names on parties’ lists with those on the INEC portal.”

INEC had earlier released deadlines for political parties to submit the particulars of their candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Labour Party said it was working to ensure that all required information was uploaded correctly and within the period approved by the commission.

It also assured members and candidates that the submission process would be completed across the states in line with INEC’s guidelines.