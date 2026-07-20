INEC Chairman Cannot Be Blamed For Rigging – Deji Adeleke

The President of Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State, and billionaire businessman, Deji Adeleke, has stated that no chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) can single handedly prevent election rigging.

Naija News reports that Adeleke made the assertion at the university’s 12th undergraduate and eighth postgraduate convocation ceremonies held on the institution’s campus in Ede on Sunday.

He urged stakeholders to work together to entrench credibility in Nigeria’s electoral system.

Adeleke, the elder brother of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, alleged that some corps members deployed for election duties and police officers providing security during elections often collude to manipulate results at polling units.

“People die, there is violence during elections. They have killed young people like you graduating today who might become adult staff of INEC, changing figures.

“You cannot blame that on the INEC chairman when youth corps members are collecting ₦50,000 and changing figures at the polling unit.

“Even if the INEC chairman is a spirit, is he going to be at all the polling units in Nigeria?

“Very soon we are going to have an election in Osun State. Osun State has 3,763 polling units. Is it humanly possible for the INEC chairman to be at all those polling units at the same time?

“But they have entrusted it to young people like you, and yet they will collect money and change the figures. We also have policemen with children who need a good country to have a future, aiding and abetting the rigging process, and people are killed just because of elections,” Adeleke said.

He said the implications of a manipulated electoral process were grave for the country, noting that the international community would continue to “look at us as primitive and backward,” despite Nigerians being highly talented.

“So, it’s very painful when you see these things happen because of ignorance of the implications of what people do on election day or the ignorance of judges perverting justice. The implication is that Nigeria will continue to regret it if it doesn’t change immediately. But it’s not too late for us to change. It’s never too late to start all over.”