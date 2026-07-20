ICPC Grills Femi Gbajabiamila Over PFIPC Scandal

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday appeared before the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) as part of the ongoing investigation into the activities of the disputed Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC).

His lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, confirmed the development in a statement, saying the presidential aide honoured the invitation in compliance with President Bola Tinubu’s directive that the allegations surrounding the agency be thoroughly investigated.

According to Ogunye, Gbajabiamila arrived at the commission’s office at about 3pm on Monday, where he responded to questions from investigators before returning to his official duties.

“In full cooperation with the ICPC acting as directed by the President of Nigeria, I hereby confirm that my client, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria, responded to the invitation of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and appeared at about 15:00hrs on Monday, July 20, 2026, as part of the ongoing investigation into the activities of the ‘PFIPC’ fake agency, among others.

“My client gave his testimony, responded to questions accordingly, and has returned to his duty post,” the statement read.

The controversy began after Adeniyi Adeyemi, who describes himself as the Director-General of the disputed Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC), alleged during a press conference that Gbajabiamila demanded 48 per cent of the agency’s alleged ₦27.3bn take-off grant.

Adeyemi also alleged that the Chief of Staff received ₦400m through a proxy and later requested an additional ₦200m to facilitate presidential approvals.

Gbajabiamila has consistently denied the allegations.

In a statement on oath, he maintained that he had no personal, official or professional relationship with Adeyemi and denied demanding or receiving money, abusing his office or interfering with any law enforcement agency.

He also denied allegations linking him to the alleged death of Babatunde Tanimola, whom Adeyemi claimed acted as an intermediary, as well as claims of an assassination attempt and interference with ongoing investigations.

Following the allegations, President Tinubu directed the ICPC to investigate the matter.

Last week, the Chief of Staff instituted a ₦15bn defamation suit against Adeyemi before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In the suit, Gbajabiamila is seeking ₦10bn in general damages, ₦5bn in aggravated damages, ₦200m as the cost of the action and an order compelling Adeyemi to publish a retraction and apology in five national newspapers and across all social media platforms where the alleged statements were circulated.

Through his legal team led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kemi Pinheiro, he described the allegations as false, malicious and defamatory.

Adeyemi was subsequently arrested by the police in Osun State after a court issued a bench warrant for his arrest over his failure to appear for arraignment.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has inaugurated a 12-member ad hoc committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the establishment of the disputed agency and its inclusion in the 2026 Appropriation Act.

The committee is also expected to investigate the alleged allocation of ₦1.3bn to what lawmakers described as an illegal government agency.

Speaking during the inauguration, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, represented by the House Majority Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, said the investigation was aimed at establishing the facts surrounding the allocation and was not intended to serve any political interest.

Chairman of the panel, Yusuf Gagdi, assured Nigerians that the committee would conduct a thorough, transparent and impartial investigation.