2027: ‘The Hatred For Tinubu Is Unprecedented’ – Momodu

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has expressed doubts over President Bola Tinubu’s chances of securing re-election in 2027, claiming that opposition to the President has reached an unprecedented level.

Naija News reports that Momodu said Tinubu had lost much of the northern support that contributed to his victory in the 2023 presidential election and was also facing growing resistance in the southern part of the country.

The former presidential aspirant made the remarks during an interview with media personality, Rufai Oseni.

Speaking on the requirements for winning the presidential election, Momodu said Tinubu would first need to secure the mandatory geographical spread of votes.

“What he needs to win is first to do 25 per cent, which is mandatory,” he said.

He added that, beyond securing the highest number of votes, a presidential candidate must satisfy the constitutional requirement relating to the spread of votes across the federation.

“It’s about the overall majority. Once he can meet that target of a minimum of 25 states, I don’t see how he won’t get it this time,” Momodu said.

The ADC chieftain, however, maintained that Tinubu would face a more difficult contest in 2027 because of what he described as widespread public resentment against the administration.

“The hatred for Tinubu is unprecedented,” he said.

According to Momodu, dissatisfaction with the President extends beyond opposition parties and includes some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“The majority of the people are opposed to him right now, including people within his own party,” he added.

Momodu argued that Tinubu’s victory in the last presidential election was largely aided by support from voters in the North.

He claimed that the President no longer enjoyed the same level of backing in the region.

“The last time he won because he was able to do well courtesy of the support from the North. Now, he doesn’t have that support, and he doesn’t have it in the South,” he said.

The former presidential aspirant also predicted that Tinubu would again struggle in Osun State, which he described as the President’s ancestral home.

“Osun State, where he comes from, his ancestral home, rejected him last time, and I know they will reject him again,” Momodu said.