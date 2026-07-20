All Governors Are Embezzling Local Govt Funds – Adebutu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu, has claimed that all governor in Nigeria are misappropriating local government allocations.

He vowed that his administration would grant full financial autonomy to local governments.

Naija News reports that Adebutu made the remarks at the Ake Palace in Abeokuta during a meeting with the Egba Traditional Council, where he sought the support and blessings of traditional rulers for his governorship ambition.

He was accompanied by his running mate, Lateefat Sowunmi-Kolapo; the PDP senatorial candidate for Ogun Central, Iyabo Obasanjo; the Ogun State PDP Chairman, Abayomi Tella; and other party leaders and candidates.

Addressing the traditional rulers, Adebutu declared that granting full financial autonomy to local governments would be one of the defining policies of his administration.

“I will do something that will stun this nation and put us in the right direction. Local governments shall get their own money,” he said.

He added: “We must make sure we get local government autonomy. I have been reiterating to you that I, Oladipupo Olatunde, son of Adebutu, was at the National Assembly twice, and I can boast that I didn’t embezzle public funds. How many politicians can say this?”

Adebutu accused governors across party lines of diverting local government funds.

“It’s not a party thing. Both APC and PDP, all the governors are embezzling local government allocations. It’s not a secret,” he said.

He argued that local councils were able to deliver more development when they had greater control over their finances.

On infrastructure financing, Adebutu said governments must adopt new approaches rather than relying on borrowing.

“You don’t borrow money for infrastructure anymore,” he said, while promising to construct roads that would improve connectivity between Ogun State and Lagos.