Fraud Trial: Court Dismisses Adoga’s Suit Against ICPC Over Alleged Rights Violation

The Federal Capital Territory High Court in Jabi, Abuja, has dismissed a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Joel Adoga, one of the defendants standing trial alongside former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over alleged fraud.

Justice M.S. Idris, who delivered the judgment, held that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) did not violate Adoga’s constitutional rights during its investigation and ruled that the anti-graft agency acted within the provisions of the law.

Naija News reports that Adoga had approached the court, accusing the ICPC of unlawfully infringing on his fundamental rights.

He alleged that the Commission denied him access to his family members and legal representatives while he was under investigation. He also claimed that investigators compelled him to make statements against his will.

Based on the allegations, Adoga asked the court to declare that his rights had been violated.

He also sought an order of habeas corpus, monetary damages and injunctions restraining the ICPC from further investigating, detaining or prosecuting him over the matter.

ICPC Denies Allegations

In its response, the ICPC dismissed all the allegations, insisting that Adoga was neither unlawfully arrested nor subjected to intimidation, coercion or inhuman treatment.

The Commission told the court that Adoga was invited for questioning following a petition and reasonable suspicion linking him to alleged corrupt practices and suspicious financial transactions involving the alleged diversion of Kaduna State Government funds.

According to the ICPC, Adoga was granted administrative bail during the investigation and was only remanded after a competent court issued a valid remand order.

The anti-corruption agency further explained that after completing its investigation, Adoga was charged before the Federal High Court in Kaduna, where he was arraigned and granted bail.

It added that any continued detention was not the fault of the Commission but resulted from Adoga’s inability to meet the bail conditions imposed by the trial court.

The ICPC also maintained that Adoga was never denied access to his family or lawyers, adding that every statement he made during the investigation was voluntary, recorded under caution and in the presence of his legal counsel.

Court Finds No Evidence Of Rights Abuse

In his judgment, Justice Idris held that the applicant failed to establish that the ICPC violated his constitutional rights.

The judge found no merit in the allegations brought against the Commission and dismissed the suit in its entirety.

The court also affirmed that the actions of the ICPC throughout the investigation were carried out within the bounds of the law.

Naija News reports that Adoga is currently facing a 10-count charge alongside former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, before the Federal High Court in Kaduna.

According to the charges, El-Rufai allegedly received various sums of money in United States dollars through his domiciliary account with Guaranty Trust Bank between 2016 and 2023.

The prosecution alleged that Adoga paid $320,800 to the former governor in tranches. Other deposits allegedly made into the account include $155,800, $305,300 and several smaller sums from different individuals, which investigators suspect are proceeds of unlawful activities.

The prosecution also accused Adoga of conspiring with El-Rufai in July 2019 to conceal the origin of a $10,000 deposit into the account.

Following the judgment, the ICPC reiterated its commitment to upholding the rule of law and respecting the constitutional rights of all Nigerians.

The Commission said it would continue to carry out its statutory responsibility of investigating and prosecuting corruption and related offences while ensuring due process is observed at every stage.