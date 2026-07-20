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FIFA Global Rankings After 2026 FIFA World Cup

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By Ernest Victor
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File photo of Super Eagles of Nigeria players celebrating a goal.
File photo of Super Eagles of Nigeria players celebrating a goal.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have retained 26th place in the latest FIFA Men’s World Rankings released on Monday following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Eric Chelle’s side also remain fourth in Africa despite failing to improve their standing after their last outing, a 2-1 defeat to Portugal in an international friendly in June.

The biggest movement among Africa’s leading nations came from Egypt, which climbed to third on the continent after an impressive World Cup campaign. The Pharaohs reached the Round of 16 before suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat to Argentina.

World Cup quarter-finalists Morocco strengthened their position as Africa’s highest-ranked team. The Atlas Lions climbed one place globally from seventh to sixth while maintaining top spot on the continent.

Senegal dropped three places in the global rankings but held on to second position in Africa. Algeria slipped one place overall and are now the fifth-highest-ranked African nation.

At the top of the fifth-highest-ranked, newly crowned world champions, Spain returned to first place after their successful World Cup campaign. Argentina, who lost their crown, dropped to second, while France, England and Brazil complete the top five.

FIFA confirmed that the next edition of the men’s world rankings will be published on 7 October 2026.

Top 60 FIFA Men’s World Rankings After 2026 FIFA World Cup

Rank Country Points
1 Spain 1995.88
2 Argentina 1970.37
3 France 1948.97
4 England 1922.83
5 Brazil 1804.92
6 Morocco 1803.99
7 Portugal 1787.85
8 Belgium 1778.36
9 Netherlands 1775.54
10 Mexico 1754.30
11 Colombia 1739.89
12 Germany 1726.22
13 Croatia 1723.05
14 Switzerland 1710.88
15 Italy 1704.73
16 United States 1690.33
17 Japan 1673.68
18 Senegal 1653.43
19 Norway 1651.29
20 Uruguay 1634.70
21 Denmark 1619.47
22 IR Iran 1609.85
23 Austria 1598.82
24 Egypt 1597.04
25 Ecuador 1592.59
26 Nigeria 1585.02
27 Türkiye 1582.54
28 Australia 1581.51
29 Algeria 1576.80
30 Canada 1571.34
31 Côte d’Ivoire 1565.47
32 Korea Republic 1558.72
33 Ukraine 1549.29
34 Paraguay 1542.48
35 Russia 1529.60
36 Poland 1526.18
37 Sweden 1525.58
38 Wales 1516.95
39 Hungary 1506.39
40 Serbia 1502.13
41 DR Congo 1495.48
42 Scotland 1491.22
43 Cameroon 1481.24
44 Panama 1478.41
45 Slovakia 1473.66
46 Greece 1473.19
47 Venezuela 1469.18
48 Czechia 1467.26
49 Chile 1458.20
50 Peru 1457.69
51 Costa Rica 1456.03
52 Romania 1455.89
53 Mali 1455.59
54 South Africa 1451.24
55 Republic of Ireland 1441.10
56 Slovenia 1441.09
57 Tunisia 1426.58
58 Saudi Arabia 1425.52
59 Qatar 1411.06
60 Uzbekistan 1409.73

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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