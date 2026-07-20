FIFA Global Rankings After 2026 FIFA World Cup

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have retained 26th place in the latest FIFA Men’s World Rankings released on Monday following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Eric Chelle’s side also remain fourth in Africa despite failing to improve their standing after their last outing, a 2-1 defeat to Portugal in an international friendly in June.

The biggest movement among Africa’s leading nations came from Egypt, which climbed to third on the continent after an impressive World Cup campaign. The Pharaohs reached the Round of 16 before suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat to Argentina.

World Cup quarter-finalists Morocco strengthened their position as Africa’s highest-ranked team. The Atlas Lions climbed one place globally from seventh to sixth while maintaining top spot on the continent.

Senegal dropped three places in the global rankings but held on to second position in Africa. Algeria slipped one place overall and are now the fifth-highest-ranked African nation.

At the top of the fifth-highest-ranked, newly crowned world champions, Spain returned to first place after their successful World Cup campaign. Argentina, who lost their crown, dropped to second, while France, England and Brazil complete the top five.

FIFA confirmed that the next edition of the men’s world rankings will be published on 7 October 2026.

Top 60 FIFA Men’s World Rankings After 2026 FIFA World Cup