FG Dismisses Claims President Tinubu Borrowed ₦80 Trillion In Three Years

The federal government on Monday dismissed claims that the administration of President Bola Tinubu borrowed about ₦80 trillion in the last three years, describing the figure as misleading and largely attributable to accounting adjustments rather than fresh borrowing.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, stated this while briefing the Senate Committee on Finance on the state of the nation’s economy.

Oyedele was responding to concerns by lawmakers over reports that the current administration had accumulated about ₦80 trillion in debt in addition to the ₦75 trillion inherited from the previous government.

According to the Minister, the actual borrowing undertaken by the Tinubu administration is significantly lower than figures being circulated by analysts and commentators.

He explained that much of the increase in Nigeria’s debt stock resulted from the revaluation of the country’s foreign currency-denominated debt following the depreciation of the naira, as well as the securitisation of Ways and Means advances obtained by the previous administration under the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“When this administration came into office, public debt was around ₦75 trillion. Many people simply compare that figure with today’s debt stock and conclude that this government has borrowed massively.

“However, it is important to note that, following the reforms and the depreciation of the Naira, the foreign currency component of our public debt had to be revalued because Nigeria reports its debt in Naira. That accounting adjustment alone added more than ₦40 trillion to the public debt figure.

“Another important factor is the securitisation of the Ways and Means advances from the previous administration, which the National Assembly approved.

“About ₦33 trillion was added to the public debt through that process. It was not new borrowing; it was simply bringing previously existing obligations onto the official debt books.

“These factors have not always been properly explained, which is why the reported public debt appears much larger,” he said.

Naija News reports that Oyedele further stated that domestic borrowing by the government largely involved refinancing maturing obligations rather than contracting new debt.

“The actual amount this administration has borrowed is nowhere near what many people believe. Even for domestic borrowing, much of it is refinancing.

“Debt that was borrowed previously matures, and the government raises new debt to refinance it. That is not new borrowing,” he added.

The Minister maintained that the federal government had adopted a prudent borrowing strategy, noting that loans obtained under the current administration were being channelled towards critical infrastructure and other productive investments instead of recurrent expenditure.

“This administration has been very responsible in its borrowing. We understand the concerns of Nigerians and of the distinguished senators, but we remain fully committed to debt sustainability.

“We see debt as leverage. Every Naira and every dollar borrowed should generate more value than the amount borrowed,” Oyedele said.

Despite the minister’s explanation, some lawmakers expressed dissatisfaction with the implementation of the capital component of the 2026 budget.

The Senate Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno, and Senator Adamu Aliero criticised the pace of capital project execution, with Monguno arguing that delays in implementing appropriated projects undermine the objectives of the budget and hinder development.

However, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, defended the government’s efforts, expressing confidence that the impact of capital budget implementation would soon be evident nationwide.

Speaking with journalists after a closed-door meeting with the minister and members of the government’s economic team, Musa said discussions centred on improving budget implementation and aligning expenditure with available revenue.

According to him, the executive and legislature are collaborating to establish a more efficient budgeting framework.

“Performance and priority-based budgeting systems are being looked at to replace the envelope system and also reverting to the old system of payments for contractors,” Musa said.

He expressed optimism that the proposed reforms would strengthen budget implementation, improve fiscal discipline and ensure greater value for government spending.