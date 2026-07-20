FG Dismisses Report Of Defence Minister’s Resignation

The Federal Government has denied reports that the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd.), is planning to resign from office.

The denial was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Office of the Minister of Defence, which described the claim circulating on social media as false, malicious and fabricated.

The statement, titled, “False Rumour Regarding the Honourable Minister of Defence,” was signed by the minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Leah Katung-Babatunde.

According to the statement, the minister’s office became aware of online reports alleging that Musa had indicated his intention to step down.

It said the reports had no basis and were designed to mislead the public.

“We wish to state unequivocally and in the strongest possible terms that these rumours are absolute falsehoods borne out of complete mischief,” the statement read.

The office said Musa remained committed to his duties and was fully focused on implementing the Federal Government’s defence and national security agenda.

It added that the minister continued to oversee the country’s defence strategy and discharge the responsibilities of his office.

The government insisted that Musa had neither resigned nor indicated any intention to leave his position.

The minister’s office advised members of the public to ignore the report and cautioned media organisations and social media users against circulating unverified information.

“The general public is hereby urged to disregard this fake news. We strongly advise media outlets and internet users to desist from spreading unverified information and to seek clarification from the office on matters concerning the minister,” it added.

The Federal Government reiterated that Musa remained in office and continued to perform his official duties.