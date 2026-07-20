Court Adjourns Trial Of Former Jigawa Governor, Lamido, Two Sons

The trial of the former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, and his two sons, Aminu Lamido and Mustapha Lamido, at the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu was stalled on Monday, July 20, 2026, due to the absence of the lead defence counsel, Joe Agi (SAN).

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting the defendants on a 37-count charge, involving alleged money laundering, kick-backs and fictitious contract awards to the tune of ₦1.35 billion, allegedly committed while Sule Lamido, the first defendant, was Jigawa State governor from 2007-2015.

At the start of the Monday proceedings, prosecution counsel, Chile Okoroma (SAN), informed the court of a letter from the lead defence counsel, informing him of his absence in court owing to some medical issues involving a surgery and requested an adjournment.

While wishing the defence counsel well, Okoroma submitted that Agi ought to have delegated another counsel in his team to appear for him so that the trial could continue, especially as the matter had lingered in court since 2015.

The EFCC counsel also pointed to the fact that the presiding judge flew in from Calabar, Cross River State jurisdiction, to preside over the matter at the Federal High Court, Abuja. He consequently prayed the court for just one day’s adjournment.

Naija News reports that Justice Ojukwu ruled in favour of the prosecution and adjourned the matter till Tuesday, July 21, 2026 for continuation of trial.