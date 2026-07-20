Court Grants Former Warri Refinery MD ₦500 Million Bail

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday granted bail to the former Managing Director of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, Jimoh Yisawu, in the sum of ₦500 million following his arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on alleged money laundering charges.

Naija News reports that Yisawu was arraigned on an eight-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering and pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

According to the charge, the EFCC alleged that between October 2023 and May 2025, Yisawu indirectly converted the sum of $789,950, an act the commission said contravened the provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act.

In another count, the anti-graft agency alleged that the former refinery boss made cash payments totalling $789,950 without passing the transactions through a financial institution, contrary to the provisions of the Act.

The commission further alleged that between February 2024 and March 2025, he indirectly converted another $122,600.

The allegations remain those of the EFCC, and Yisawu has denied all the charges.

Following the defendant’s plea, prosecution counsel asked the court to fix a date for trial.

However, defence counsel informed the court that a bail application had already been filed, noting that Yisawu had been on administrative bail granted by the EFCC since March 25, 2025.

The lawyer urged the court to admit his client to bail pending the determination of the case.

In his ruling, Justice Inyang Ekwo granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦500 million with one surety in like sum.

The court ordered that the surety must own landed property within the jurisdiction of the court, with the property’s ownership to be verified by the court registrar.

Justice Ekwo also directed Yisawu to deposit his international travel documents with the court and barred him from travelling outside the court’s jurisdiction without prior approval.

The judge further ordered that the former Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company managing director should remain in the custody of the EFCC until he fulfils the bail conditions.