‘There Is Obvious Attempt To Clear Gbajabiamila’ – Concerns As Abbas Inaugurates Probe Panel On PFIPC Scandal

A member of the ad hoc committee set to investigate the controversial inclusion of the unestablished Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC) in the 2026 Appropriation Act has raised concerns over its credibility.

Naija News reports that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, will today inaugurate the committee, and a public hearing will take place at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, in line with Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which empower the National Assembly to investigate matters relating to the administration of public institutions and the management of public funds.

The committee, chaired by the member representing Kanke/Kanam/Pankshin Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Yusuf Gagdi, was constituted two weeks ago following a resolution of the House during plenary presided over by Speaker Abbas. It is expected to investigate how budgetary provisions amounting to about ₦1.32 billion were allocated to an agency that had not been legally established.

According to Punch, the committee’s invitation, signed by Gagdi, stated that the hearing would bring together key government officials, civil society organisations, professional bodies, development partners, the media and members of the public.

The invitation read: “The ad hoc committee to investigate the Unestablished Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council in the Federal Budget Framework hereby invites Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Civil Society Organisations, professional bodies, development partners, the media, relevant stakeholders, and members of the general public to its inauguration and public hearing.

“The following stakeholders are invited to appear before the committee:

“Honourable Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Honourable Minister of Finance, Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“Others listed included the “Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Executive Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Auditor-General for the Federation and Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission.”

The invitation further listed the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, the Director-General of the Department of State Services and the Inspector-General of Police among those expected to appear before the committee.

The notice also called on interested stakeholders, professional bodies, civil society organisations, relevant institutions and members of the public to submit memoranda on issues relating to the committee’s terms of reference.

However, a member of the committee, in an interview with Punch, faulted the decision not to invite the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila or the PFIPC Director-General, Adeyemi Adeniyi, arguing that the two central figures in the controversy should have been among the first witnesses invited.

According to the lawmaker, whose name was not disclosed, there is an obvious attempt by the committee to clear Gbajabiamila.

He stated, “From the notice, you will see that the two central figures are not invited. I mean Gbajabiamila and Adeyemi. There is an obvious attempt to exempt Gbajabiamila, and that is an attempt by the committee to clear him. From the notice of invitation, there is already a bias.”

The probe follows the arrest of Adeniyi, accused of orchestrating the inclusion of the agency in the 2026 budget despite its non-existence.

The controversy deepened after Adeniyi reportedly claimed he paid ₦100m through proxies to Gbajabiamila to facilitate the agency’s establishment, but the allegation has been denied by both the Presidency and the Office of the Chief of Staff.